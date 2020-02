Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 22:08 Hits: 0

Climate action will be both a priority and a driver of world affairs through the coming decade, United Nations Secretary-General chief António Guterres announced on Monday, during a speech at UN Headquarters in New York, in which he declared that the next ten years will be “crucial for achieving a fair globalization, boosting economic growth and building peaceful societies”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/02/1056622