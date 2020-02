Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Out of 1.4 million refugees estimated to be in urgent need of resettlement worldwide, only 63,696 were resettled through UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last year. While the number of refugees resettled...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/2/5e3a81c04/resettlement-needed-only-45-cent-global-resettlement-needs-met-2019.html