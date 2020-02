Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrapped up in Burkina Faso a three-nation visit to the Sahel region, and expressed his alarm about the rapidly deteriorating situation across the...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/2/5e39d14a4/unhcr-stepping-response-escalating-violence-displacement-sahel-region.html