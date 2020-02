Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

As violence and displacement escalate, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visits a new housing project meant to foster relations between communities.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/1/5e32f2824/refugees-hosts-work-together-build-safe-home-niger.html