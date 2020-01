Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Clashes in El Geneina, in Sudan’s West Darfur State, have forced more than 11,000 people to flee as refugees into neighbouring Chad since last month. Four thousand of them have fled during last week alone...

