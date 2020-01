Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 18:07 Hits: 2

Independent UN rights experts said on Wednesday they were “gravely concerned” over allegations that in 2018, a messaging app account belonging to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was used to hack into The Washington Post owner’s mobile phone, calling for an “immediate investigation” by authorities in the United States.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055771