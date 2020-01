Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 January 2020 18:21 Hits: 2

The start of the New Year finds the world facing four looming threats to human progress: surging geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis, global mistrust and the downsides of technology, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055791