Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 22:11 Hits: 1

Seventy-five years ago, when soldiers of the Soviet army entered the Auschwitz concentration camp in occupied Poland, they were “stunned into silence” by what they saw, UN Secretary-General António Guterres recalled on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055751