Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi today welcomed the appointment of Raouf Mazou as Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, a crucial role for overseeing UNHCR’s responses to refugee...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/1/5e2b2fd64/raouf-mazou-appointed-unhcrs-assistant-high-commissioner-operations.html