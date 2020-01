Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

A new law in El Salvador opens a door for tens of thousands of forced displacement victims in the country to access to life-saving humanitarian assistance and have their basic rights restored, said the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Friday.

