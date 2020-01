Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020 00:45 Hits: 3

The Security Council on Friday evening renewed a UN operation delivering humanitarian aid across the Syrian border to millions of civilians, but some of the body’s members expressed disappointment that the “watered down” measure cut in half the number of crossing points and duration of the authorization.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055181