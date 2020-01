Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes El Salvador’s passage of legislation to protect, aid and offer durable solutions to people internally displaced in the Central American nation due to violence from organized...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/1/5e183d4b4/unhcr-welcomes-new-law-el-salvador-help-people-internally-displaced-violence.html