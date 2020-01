Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has launched a set of ambitious but achievable Recommendations for the 2020 Croatian and German Presidencies of the Council of the European Union (EU). The Presidencies and...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/1/5e15bb974/unhcr-issues-recommendations-eu-2020-year-change-refugee-protection.html