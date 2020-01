Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 02 January 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply concerned for the safety of refugees and asylum seekers at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli, Libya, following news that three mortars fell close...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/1/5e0e05d34/news-comment-unhcrs-chief-mission-libya-jean-paul-cavalieri-shelling-close.html