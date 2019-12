Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 13 December 2019 18:00 Hits: 1

Every year, we publish hundreds of reports, blog posts, digital essays and other studies. Here are some of our most noteworthy findings from the past year.

The post 19 striking findings from 2019 appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/stub/19-striking-findings-from-2019/