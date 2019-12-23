The 2010 – 2020 UN News Decade in Review, part one

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 06:10 Hits: 1

The teenage years of the Twenty-First Century are nearly over and, as we prepare to enter the 2020s, UN News takes a look back at some of the big stories on our global patch, that unfolded between 2010 and 2019: welcome to our three-part Decade in Review. In part one, which takes in the period between 2010 and the end of 2013, we focus on the devastating Haiti earthquake, the beginning of the ongoing Syrian conflict, the inspiring work of Malala Yousafzai in favour of girls’ education, and the creation of what has now become “the world’s most dangerous UN mission”, in Mali.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1053481