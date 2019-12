Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 26 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 3

Joining global efforts to prevent statelessness, Kazakhstan has amended its Code on Marriage and Family so as to ensure that all children born in the country are registered at birth and issued birth certificates,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2019/12/5e0486814/kazakhstan-amends-laws-ensure-universal-birth-registration-prevent-childhood.html