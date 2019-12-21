The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

After 20 years of misery as refugees, a one-way ticket to the ‘miracle’ of resettlement

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 0

Although they spent 20 years living in a refugee camp in Uganda, Jean-Pierre Ntegyeye and Isaiah Bahati never gave up hope of leaving for a better life. Today, with help from the UN migration agency, IOM, their dream has come true, but they haven’t forgotten the plight of those left behind. Their story is told in a new movie, One Way Ticket, screened as part of the Global Migration Film Festival (GMFF).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2019/12/1054021

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version