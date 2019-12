Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 4

Having fled Venezuela, Panama Philharmonic Orchestra director VĂ­ctor Mata brings holiday cheer to refugees and asylum seekers.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2019/12/5dfd3ecd4/christmas-concert-panama-refugees-guests-honour.html