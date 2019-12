Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

The world needs to transform the way it responds to refugee situations and do more for the struggling countries that shelter almost all of them, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday, at a high-level forum seeking solutions to a decade of extraordinary mass displacement.

