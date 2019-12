Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 21:27 Hits: 3

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum concluded in Geneva on Wednesday with more than 770 pledges of support, covering areas such as protection, employment, and education, for refugees and the communities which have taken them in.

