Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 11

The expanding and crucial role of the private sector in mobilizing resources to support refugees was demonstrated today as the Global Refugee Forum began in Geneva. More than 100 companies and foundations...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2019/12/5df3ba964/private-sector-steps-refugees-global-refugee-forum-opens-geneva.html