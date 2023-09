Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 09 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 7

The UN chief expressed his profound sadness over the deadly earthquake that struck central Morocco late on Friday night which latest media reports say has killed over 2,000 people, and left well over 1,000 seriously injured. Mr. Guterres declared his solidarity with the Government and people of the country.

