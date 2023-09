Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 10 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

It’s that time again! The global spotlight will shine on UN Headquarters in New York later this month when the General Assembly (UNGA) welcomes presidents, monarchs, prime ministers, and Heads of State from its 193 Member States.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140552