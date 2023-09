Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 08 September 2023

The so-called elections held by Russia in occupied areas of Ukraine “have no legal grounds”, a senior political affairs official said on Friday, reiterating UN’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

