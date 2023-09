Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023

The top UN humanitarian official in Ukraine on Wednesday strongly condemned Russian attacks, including on a busy market in the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, that reportedly caused dozens of civilian deaths and injuries, including children.

