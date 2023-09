Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 9

An unprecedented number of migrants and refugees continue to cross the dense tropical jungle between Colombia and Panama known as the Darien Gap, risking their lives and facing horrific human rights abuses, the UN rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140392