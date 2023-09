Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths released $125 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Tuesday to assist underfunded humanitarian operations in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

