Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

Over two billion people around the world watched the Women’s World Cup Final in August, and tucked away on the left coast of the Tigris River in Mosul, Iraq, a group of teenage girls and their families scoured the internet to find streaming sites to catch the game. The screening was fuzzy, but the vision was clear: one day, the Mosul Girls Football Club could also be on this field.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140322