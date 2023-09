Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 04 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and 64 humanitarian and national civil society organisations on Monday appealed for $1 billion to provide essential aid and protection to more than 1.8 million people fleeing the ongoing conflict in Sudan who are expected to arrive in five neighbouring countries by the end of 2023.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140347