Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

Children in Africa are among the most at risk from climate change impacts but are being woefully deprived of the financing necessary to help them adapt, survive and respond to the crisis, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a new report on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140312