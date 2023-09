Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

A group of UN Human Rights Council-appointed experts expressed their grave concern on Friday over a new draft law in Iran sanctioning new punishments for women and girls who fail to wear the headscarf, or hijab, in public.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140307