Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 01 September 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

The UN migration agency (IOM) called on Friday for the setting up of a humanitarian corridor in Niger to enable voluntary returns of stranded migrants, after July’s military takeover triggered border & airspace closures

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/09/1140287