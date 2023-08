Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Human rights experts on Wednesday urged the UN General Assembly to declare a second International Decade for People of African Descent starting in 2025 as more action is needed to combat racism and other intolerance.

