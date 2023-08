Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General for Operations with the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), vividly describes what it was like spending a week in Ukraine and Moldova, meeting some of those most affected by Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1140252