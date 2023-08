Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 6

As Afghanistan’s widespread economic crisis drags on and jobs become scarcer, the women of Dogabad village are finding innovative ways to support their loved ones, even as their own lives seem grimmer than ever. In this impoverished neighbourhood of Kabul, against all odds, women are taking the lead.

