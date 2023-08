Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 19 August 2023

With smartphones, editing apps, and innovative approaches, some UN peacekeeping operations across the world are building a “digital army” aimed at combating mis- and disinformation on social media networks and beyond.

