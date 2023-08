Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 8

The head of the UN agency that champions gender equality on Tuesday urged the international community to continue pressing for change in Afghanistan, accusing the Taliban of imposing “the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls” across the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139757