Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

This August marks twenty years of peace in Liberia following the end of the brutal civil war there, followed by a successful democratic transition. In this blog, the UN Resident Coordinator in the West African country, Christine N. Umutoni, reflects on the enormous progress Liberians have made.

https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139762