Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

Discussions about the “future of care in the 21st century” must prioritize working conditions and career opportunities – or else disability rights will be in jeopardy, a UN-appointed independent rights expert warned on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139717