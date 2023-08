Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 0

The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) on Tuesday revealed compelling evidence of the country’s military and affiliate militias engaging in more frequent and audacious war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139522