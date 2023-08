Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently tracking several COVID-19 "variants of interest", including EG.5 which is on the rise in several countries, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139617