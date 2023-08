Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

The UN rights chief concluded his first ever visit to Iraq, where he highlighted pressing human rights concerns, climate change impacts, and the need for reforms. He also called for the country’s leaders to be guided by the interests of the Iraqi people in addressing the challenges they face.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139607