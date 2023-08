Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

The UN human rights office in Uganda will cease operations on Sunday after the Government decided not to renew the host country agreement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday, affirming that he “remains committed” to working in the country, in line with his global mandate.

