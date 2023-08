Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 12:00 Hits: 3

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) on the start of their bilateral ceasefire which entered into force on Thursday, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/08/1139422