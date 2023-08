Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 2

A summer of extreme weather in the northern hemisphere is causing major damage to people’s health and the environment, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported on Monday, as countries from the United States to China battle intense heat.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1139307