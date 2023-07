Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Nearly a year after at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were killed in a blast at a Russian-controlled detention facility, justice is still no closer to being served, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Tuesday.

