Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

Civilians fleeing attacks by extremist groups in Burkina Faso must be allowed to shelter in neighbouring countries and not sent back, amid a spike in violence and horrifying rights abuses, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1139222