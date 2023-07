Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 29 July 2023 09:59 Hits: 1

Sharply rising temperatures across the globe continue to endanger the safety of workers and impact communities with the “least capacity for adaptation,” according to a senior economist at the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1139237