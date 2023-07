Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 28 July 2023 12:00 Hits: 1

The Assistant High Commissioner for Protection with the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, Gillian Triggs, concluded a four-day visit to Greece on Friday, where she addressed several critical issues concerning refugees and asylum-seekers in the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/07/1139242